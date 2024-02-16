IEP Engage Will Establish Islamabad Branch In Pakistan To Further Fulfill Its Environmental Protection Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER CITY, COLORADO, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IEP Engage, a company dedicated to environmental protection, was founded in 2009 and now has plant research facilities and branches in more than 30 countries. In line with its commitment to expand reach and impact, IEP Engage is pleased to announce the launch of its Islamabad branch in Pakistan on May 29, 2025.

The decision to set up a branch in Islamabad was taken after careful consideration and research. Pakistan is a country facing major environmental challenges, including air and water pollution, deforestation and climate change. IEP Engage believes that by establishing an office in Islamabad, they can contribute to the efforts of the Pakistani government and local organizations to address these issues.

The Islamabad branch will focus on conducting research and implementing projects that promote sustainable practices and protect the environment. This includes initiatives such as reforestation, waste management and renewable energy solutions. The branch will also work with local communities and organizations to raise awareness and educate the public on the importance of environmental protection.

Expressing excitement about the establishment of the Islamabad branch, MATTHEW HAROLD BADERTSCHER, CEO of IEP Engage said:“We are delighted to expand our operations into Pakistan and work towards our mission of protecting the environment. We believe that by partnering with local communities, , we can have a positive impact and create a more sustainable future for all.”

The establishment of the Islamabad branch is an important step in IEP Engage's efforts to impact environmental protection around the world. With their expertise and dedication, the company is confident that it can contribute to protecting Pakistan's natural resources and promoting sustainable practices.

