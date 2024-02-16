Cloud-Managed Switch Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 7.29% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cloud-managed switch market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cloud-managed switch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2029.The increasing number of small businesses, growth in data centre setups, and the booming demand for advanced security features are driving the market for cloud-managed switches.Cloud-managed switches are network switches that allow remote management and configuration through a cloud-based platform. They offer several benefits, including simplified administration, decreased complexity, and comprehensive visibility and control over the network. These switches find applications in small and medium-sized businesses, as well as in sectors such as healthcare, education, and hospitality. The significant growth of the cloud-managed switch market is largely driven by the establishment of small enterprises and advancements in technology. In September 2023, Dahua Technology, a renowned provider of video-centric AIoT solutions and services globally, introduced its cloud-managed switches aimed at enhancing network connectivity through a unified and robust platform. These switches enable swift deployment, easy configuration, effective maintenance, and PoE 2.0 transmission. By leveraging the compatibility with the DoLynk Care cloud platform, which is a reliable and professional platform, users can remotely manage their client's sites from anywhere at any time.Access sample report or view details:The market for cloud-managed switches can be categorized into two main types: unmanaged switches and managed switches. Unmanaged switches are those that operate without the need for manual configuration or monitoring, making them ideal for simple plug-and-play setups. On the other hand, managed switches offer advanced features and capabilities, such as remote configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting, providing greater control and flexibility over the network. Managed switches are preferred in environments where precise control and optimization of network performance are required, such as large enterprises or organizations with complex networking needs. Additionally, managed switches often come with features like Quality of Service (QoS), VLAN support, and security protocols, making them suitable for ensuring smooth and secure data transmission. The choice between unmanaged and managed switches depends on factors such as the size of the network, the level of control desired, and the specific requirements of the organization.The cloud-managed switches market can be segmented based on the size of the enterprise into three main categories: small, medium, and large. Small enterprises typically have simpler networking needs and may opt for basic cloud-managed switches that offer easy setup and minimal management requirements. Medium-sized enterprises often require more robust networking solutions to support their growing operations, making them inclined towards cloud-managed switches with advanced features like remote monitoring and configuration capabilities. Large enterprises, with their complex and extensive network infrastructure, demand highly scalable and customizable cloud-managed switches that can handle high volumes of traffic and provide granular control over network resources. Additionally, large enterprises may prioritize features such as redundancy, high availability, and robust security mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted and secure network connectivity. The choice of cloud-managed switches depends on factors such as the scale of operations, budget considerations, and specific networking requirements of each enterprise size category.The market for cloud-managed switches can be analyzed based on its applications, which primarily include Voice VLAN and Power over Ethernet (PoE). Voice VLAN refers to a feature that allows network administrators to prioritize voice traffic on the network, ensuring high-quality and reliable voice communications. This is particularly important in environments where Voice over IP (VoIP) systems are utilized extensively, such as call centers or businesses with unified communication solutions. PoE, on the other hand, enables the transmission of power and data over a single Ethernet cable , eliminating the need for separate power sources for connected devices like IP phones, security cameras, and wireless access points. This not only simplifies installation but also reduces costs and enhances flexibility in deploying network devices, especially in areas where access to power outlets may be limited. Both Voice VLAN and PoE are critical applications in modern networking scenarios, offering improved efficiency, reliability, and scalability to organizations across various industries.North America is expected to dominate the cloud-managed switch market due to its strong growth in data center establishment and significant investments in high-speed connectivity infrastructure. The integration of 5G networks is anticipated to enhance the speed and reliability of cloud computing, with cloud switches playing a pivotal role in driving regional market expansion. The U.S. government is taking proactive steps to enhance internet accessibility and reduce latency for end-users. As an example, in June 2023, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced a $930 million initiative to expand middle-mile high-speed internet connections across 35 states and Puerto Rico, aligning with President Biden's Investments in America agenda. This initiative, known as the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, forms part of the Biden-Harris Administration's broader Internet for All initiative, which focuses on investing in projects that establish local connections linked to national Internet networks.In a highly competitive market, several companies offer cloud-managed switches, including EnGenius Networks, Cisco, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Net Gear, D-Link Corporation, and Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the cloud-managed switches market on the following basis:.By TypeoUnmanagedoManaged.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By ApplicationoVoice VLANoPoEoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Net Gear.D-Link Corporation.Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.Cisco.EnGenius Networks.Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Cloud Security Market:.Cloud Storage Market:.Cloud Music Services Market:

