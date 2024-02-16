Greater Noida: 8 Types Of Builder Plots Near Jewar Airport To Go Under Hammer

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has planned large-scale auction of eight types of builder plots in Greater Noida, which will go under the hammer soon after the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) of the Yogi Adityanath government, slated for February 19-20.

The builder plots' e-auction will spur the growth of housing and commercial activities in Greater Noida and add pace to the region's development.

These plots, ranging in size from 13,938.50 sq mt to 38,711 sq mt, will be available for a reserve price of between Rs 67.32 crore and Rs 178.34 crore.

Notably, the plots that will be auctioned through the Builder Plot Allotment Scheme are located near the Jewar Airport being built in Greater Noida. These plots will be allotted in many sectors, including Sector 12 and Sigma-3.

As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the GNIDA has also initiated the allocation process for eight types of builder plots, including MU (MU), Omicron-1A, ETA-02, Sigma-3 and Sector 12 as the major ones.

Under this process, the reserved price for plot number GH-02E in the MU sector (with a specified area of 18,215 sq mt) has been set at Rs 87.78 crore. Similarly, for plot GH-01/GH01A in the Omicron-1A sector (spread across 30,470.52 sq mt), the reserved price is determined at Rs 140.16 crore.

Among them, plots in Sector 12, GH-01/B, C, D, E, J, and K, covering an area of 32,350 sq mt, are also included. The reserved price for these plots has been set at Rs 130.05 crore.

Similarly, for plots GH-01/F, G, H, and I in Sector 12, covering an area of 22,558 sq mt, the reserved price has been set at Rs 90.68 crore. Likewise, for plot B-255 in Sector 36 (with an area of 13,938.50 sq mt), the reserved price is determined at Rs 67.32 crore, making it the plot with the smallest area and the lowest reserved price under the scheme.

These plots will emerge as bustling areas of residential and commercial activity, as they are in close proximity to the upcoming Jewar Airport. They will soon emerge as commercial hubs of the future.

The registration process for the e-auction has begun with April 1, 2024 as the deadline.

--IANS

mr/arm