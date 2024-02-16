Moselle Estate Under Contract: South Carolina Property To Become A Horse Farm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISLANDTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

J.P. King Auction Company in conjunction with Crosby Land Company

announces that Moselle Estate, the luxury home and surrounding 21+/- acres on Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina, is under contract for $1,000,000.

At the buyer's request, their name is withheld. The buyer has multiple business offices in South Carolina, and plans to develop the Moselle Estate for use as a horse farm. The custom-built home and land were part of a more than 1,700-acre property sold in March 2023 to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley.

The custom-built Moselle Estate house is a sprawling 5,275-square-feet, on a 21-acre property that the buyer plans to repurpose as a horse farm. Located in the heart of Carolina Lowcountry, Islandton, SC, is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports. The online auction was conducted by J.P. King Auction Company.

"J.P. King is excited to have secured a buyer who is going to fully utilize and repurpose this wonderful property," said Trey Perman, CEO, J.P. King Auction Company. "Our online auction process for this luxury property was successful in that it helped find both the market and the market price for the seller and buyer," explained Perman.

The online auction helped secure a contract with an out-of-town buyer who was familiar with the area. J.P. King has deep experience in equestrian properties to include selling equestrian properties such as the world renown Calumet Horse Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, in addition to others in Florida, Kentucky, California and many other areas.

