(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Polymeric Membrane Market was valued USD 6.7 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Polymeric Membrane Market ” , by Product Type (Polymeric, Ceramic, Others), Technology (Microfiltration, Nano-filtration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis), Application (Water & water treatment, Food & Beverage, Gas separation, others), End-user (Chemical, Medicine, Industrial processing, Food & Beverage, Water treatment, others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global Polymeric Membrane Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 12.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type , Technology , Application , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Evonik, Air Liquide Sample of Companies Covered Air Products Alsys Group CoorsTek

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Polymeric Membrane Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Polymeric membrane market occupies an essential role in, polymeric membranes applications in various fields, including water and gas separation, as well as in emerging technologies like fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, electroconductive devices, and optoelectronics. The membrane's effectiveness in terms of selectivity, permeability, and separation processes depends on the materials used in its construction. As membrane technology is continuously evolving, particularly in the development of functional polymer membranes for diverse applications, it contributes to the enhancement of overall quality of life. Recent progress in membrane technology has enabled the treatment of municipal wastewater for the generation of potable (drinking) water through a process known as potable reuse. Despite potential challenges in public perception, potable reuse stands out as a less energy-intensive method for providing additional drinking water, particularly in water-stressed regions. Various membranes have been innovated to effectively remove contaminants from water, spanning particles, pathogens, dissolved organic compounds, and salts.

The potable reuse treatment plants leverage polymeric membranes for microfiltration or ultrafiltration in combination with reverse osmosis and, in some instances, nanofiltration. The properties of these membranes, such as pore size, wettability, surface charge, roughness, thermal resistance, chemical stability, permeability, thickness, and mechanical strength, vary depending on the specific application. Advances in membrane technology encompass new materials, coatings, and manufacturing methods. Emerging membrane processes, including membrane bioreactors, electrodialysis, and forward osmosis, have been developed to enhance selectivity, reduce energy consumption, resist fouling, and/or lower capital costs. These advancements contribute to the continual improvement of membrane technology for water treatment.

Major vendors in the global Polymeric Membrane market are



Air Liquide

Air Products

Alsys Group

CoorsTek

Evonik

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Separation Solutions

LG Chem Ltd.

Nanostone Water

Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydranautics)

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Pentair Plc

Schlumberger Others

Request for Discount @

Changing Consumer focus towards renewable energy sources

One of the primary drivers for the global Polymeric Membrane market is the significant importance of non-conventional solutions in wastewater treatment and reuse, targeting professionals and decision-makers. Emphasizing technologies such as anaerobic and extensive treatment of municipal, domestic wastewater, and greywater, the book advocates for reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions suitable for rural and suburban areas. Additionally, it introduces innovative on-site concepts. The overarching focus is on water reuse within the context of national policies and strategies, offering guidelines, recommendations, and discussions on the social aspects of water reuse.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing need for clean water and efficient treatment of wastewater

Rising shift in focus towards renewable energy sources

Increasing desire for high-performance electronics Health and Wellness Trends

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Increasing scarcity of water

Growing awareness regarding water conservation Increase in pollution of water

Growing awareness regarding water conservation

The global polymeric membrane market, Water and soil serve as crucial inputs for crop cultivation. Both the scarcity and excess of water can impact plant growth, development, crop yields, and produce quality. Various methods, such as mulching, cropping patterns, tree planting, and water harvesting, can be employed to mitigate losses and enhance soil moisture. This study was conducted in two agro-climatic zones, the north-eastern and south-western zones of Haryana state. Through interviews with farmers, their awareness and constraints related to water conservation practices were assessed. The findings indicated that farmers were well aware that 'canal water is best for crops,' 'proximity to soil and water testing laboratories is beneficial,' and 'water harvesting reduces soil erosion.' Key constraints reported by farmers included 'lack of soil and water testing facilities and delayed reports' and 'deterioration of water quality in indigenous water harvesting structures. Desalination technologies like distillation, electro-dialysis, and reverse osmosis, as well as the implementation of efficient watering systems like drip irrigation and sprinklers, can contribute to reducing water consumption by plants.

North America dominates the market for Polymeric membrane.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Polymeric Membrane market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence the increasing number of wastewater and treatment of water. The U.S. market particularly benefits consumer by implementing new laws and regulations of government for safe drinking water and uncontaminated water for citizens.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Polymeric Membrane market. The high driving reason are increasing awareness regarding water recycling and water treatment. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making polymeric membrane increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the filtration processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient filtration solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient filtration options.

The Canned Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Polymeric Membrane market, the process of Forward Osmosis (FO), pressure is applied to propel the solvent through the membrane, selectively retaining most solutes on the feed side. To generate fresh water, the applied pressure surpasses the osmotic pressure of the feed solution. Reverse Osmosis (RO) plays a crucial role in Forward Osmosis Treatment (FAT), where the applied pressure exceeds the osmotic pressure to produce purified water. FAT has proven to be an effective and efficient method for potable reuse, particularly due to RO's ability to highly purify water by rejecting dissolved salts and common contaminants like organic molecules found in wastewater. Larger particulates, if not removed by upstream pre-treatment membranes such as Microfiltration (MF) or Ultrafiltration (UF), are also addressed. The RO step significantly reduces hardness, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and removes approximately 98% of pesticides.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Gas Separation Membrane Market 2030 by Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Membrane Bioreactor Market 2030 by Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Bitumen Membranes Market 2030 by Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |