(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine has named GovCIO as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024. GovCIO received the highest possible rating (5 stars) based on a comprehensive, independent evaluation that represented over 848,000 companies in America and an anonymous online survey of more than 142,000 women.

GovCIO Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Women

Continue Reading

"We're immensely proud to be distinguished as one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024, a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women in our workforce," said Nichole Hahn, GovCIO Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition celebrates our ongoing efforts to foster an environment where women's voices are heard, valued, and respected. It's a reaffirmation that we have created a workplace where every woman can reach her full potential."

GovCIO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is joined on the list by other technology companies such as ADP and ServiceNow.



"Despite advancements in workplace equality, women still encounter significant barriers in terms of leadership opportunities, fair compensation, and other forms of discrimination. Recognizing and addressing these challenges are crucial for progress," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief. "It is important to highlight companies that are leading the way in fostering a culture of equality and respect. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Women."

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed over 142,000 women across the U.S. about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar.

GovCIO will build on its commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI&A) by harnessing comprehensive data to identify and dismantle barriers, implement new programs that foster inclusivity and equity, and continuing to create a work environment in which all feel a sense of belonging and acceptance, according to Hahn.

"At GovCIO, we believe that empowering women is integral to our success as a high-performing business," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We remain dedicated to advancing gender diversity and inclusion initiatives across the organization."

Visit Life at GovCIO learn more about what makes GovCIO an inclusive place to work and to join our team.



About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government.



Visit for more information.

Media Contact



Emyly Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO