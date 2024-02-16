The National Society Of Leadership And Success Announces Their First Lineup Of Guest Speakers For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) hosts approximately six Speaker Broadcasts . These events are an integral part of their mission and serve as dynamic platforms and enriching experiences for their millions of members.

The NSLS is the nation's largest leadership honor society. Their life-changing leadership program helps students accelerate their personal growth, achieve career success, and have a positive impact on their communities. With more than 800 chapters at colleges across the country, the NSLS currently has nearly 2 million members.

Their Speaker Broadcast series guests include influential figures - celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders, activists, and even former Presidents - who are invited to discuss their career journeys, share their personal success stories, and offer their leadership advice to the

NSLS. They just recently announced the first three guest speakers for their 2024 Speaker Broadcast series .

On February 13th, the National Society of Leadership and Success hosted its first Speaker Broadcast event of 2024, titled A Conversation with Tamron Hall. As an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author, most people know her as the Executive Producer and host of the nationally renowned talk show

Tamron Hall. Tamron boasts an extensive resume hosting a number of television shows, such as Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, TODAY, and MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. She is also an activist committed to supporting victims and families affected by domestic violence. NSLS members heard Tamron discuss her journey into daytime talk show success, the obstacles she faced along the way, and how to be a leader in your community.

On February 20th, the NSLS invites Jonah Berger to share with members the words that can convince clients, captivate audiences, and deepen social connections in his segment titled Magic Words: What to Say to Get Your Way. Jonah Berger is a Wharton School professor and international bestselling author of a number of books, including "Magic Words," "Contagious," "Invisible Influence," and "The Catalyst." He's an expert in natural language processing, change, word of mouth, influence, and consumer behavior.

The third Speaker Broadcast event NSLS is hosting in 2024 is Elevate and Dominate with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders on March 5th. Deion Sanders was the only player in sports history to play in a Super Bowl and the World Series and has transformed his prowess and vision into that of an elite-level coach and mentor. Deion will speak to NSLS members about how they can elevate and dominate in all aspects of their lives using his experience as a sports legend, cultural icon, and successful entrepreneur.

The National Society of Leadership and Success students have the opportunity to ask questions to all their guest speakers by submitting their inquiries beforehand. Their Speaker Broadcasts include an interactive live talk, Q&A sessions, trivia, live polls, and scholarship giveaways. Every event is recorded and archived exclusively for NSLS members to access at any time.

The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) is the nation's largest and only accredited leadership honor society, with nearly 2 million members from more than 800 colleges and universities. The NSLS is on a mission to build leaders who make a better world by providing transformational leadership development programming that propels students on a path to success.

