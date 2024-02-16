Alaska Air Group To Webcast Citi Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a fireside chat with CFO Shane Tackett at 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, from the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at .
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program,
Mileage Plan . With our fellow
oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on
alaskaair
across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about
Alaska
at
href="" rel="nofollow" alaskaai
and follow
@alaskaairnews for news and stories.
Alaska Airlines
and
Horizon Air
are subsidiaries of
Alaska Air Group.
SOURCE Alaska Air Group
MENAFN16022024003732001241ID1107861312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.