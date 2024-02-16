               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Annual General Meeting In ALK-Abelló A/S On 14 March 2024


2/16/2024 8:16:04 AM

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): The Annual General Meeting of ALK-Abelló A/S will take place on Thursday, 14 March 2024 at 4:00 PM (CET) at ALK-Abelló A/S, 1 Bøge Allé, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark. The agenda of the meeting including the complete proposals from the Board of Directors to the AGM is attached.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at

