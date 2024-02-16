Pulse Oil Announces Operational Results And Imminent Start Of Drilling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Pulse ”) (TSXV: PUL) reports the completion of Pulse's first operation since the close of its Rights Offering.



Workover update:

The Company is pleased to announce that the workover and stimulation of Pulse's 100% owned 5-09 well, located in Pulse's Bigoray Nisku E pool has resulted in new oil and gas production. The well has been producing for fourteen days and as of the date of this news release, the well is producing approximately 200 barrels of oil per day plus a small amount of natural gas. Pulse is happy with these results and will continue to advance our 2024 work program that our recently completed Rights Offering has allowed us to do.

Drilling Update:

Pulse is also happy to announce that drilling within Pulse's 100% owned Bigoray Nisku D pool is anticipated to begin on February 19, 2024. Pulse intends to drill the well to a total depth of 2,686 meters over an anticipated timeline of twelve days.

The well is being drilled to accomplish a number of goals.

Grow near-term production and cashflow upon completion of drilling; andIncrease the efficiency of Pulse's EOR program by adding an ideally located production well in which to produce from; andMaterially increase production rates and ultimate reserve recovery from the EOR program within the Nisku D pool.

Pulse Oil Corp CEO, Garth Johnson, commented,“We are really happy with the workover results and we expect this new oil and gas production to payback the roughly $575,000 in capital costs invested in approximately 45 days which is quicker than we anticipated when planning the program. The purpose of our recent financing and the resultant operational plan for 2024 is to increase near term production, cashflow and reserves that will continue to fund our Bigoray enhanced oil recovery project that we feel will materially increase ultimate reserve recovery at Bigoray while also enhancing the efficiency of increased production rates that we expect from the EOR. We anticipate the drilling of our new well that should spud in the next few days will continue to achieve our goals.”

About Pulse:

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years.

The Company has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse's total reclamation liabilities are just $2.96 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

