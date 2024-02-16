Arcutis To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Quarterly investor conference call and webcast scheduled for Tuesday, February 27 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Arcutis management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the call and the presentation material will be available on the“Events” section of the Company's investor website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis investor website following the conference call.

A bout Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio including two FDA approved products that harness our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis' dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

Arcutis cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, the timing and expenses of commercialization efforts, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the“Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2023, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

...

Investors

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

...