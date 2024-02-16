Gentherm’S Climatesense® Technology Named A Winner Of The 2024 BIG Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, was named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group 2024 BIG Innovation Award for its ClimateSense® Technology.



ClimateSense is the world's first scalable intelligent automotive microclimate comfort solution that uniquely delivers personalized comfort for each occupant. ClimateSense seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architectures, utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling, plus radiative heating to provide optimal comfort while reducing vehicle energy consumption. Published studies show the technology can deliver up to 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to only using the existing central HVAC system.

“Innovation is an important piece of our company's mission to deliver solutions that make meaningful differences in everyday life by improving health, wellness, comfort and energy efficiency,” said Vishnu Sundaram, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.“This award is an excellent recognition of ClimateSense and the impact it can deliver through personalized comfort and reduced vehicle energy consumption.”

Organizations and technology from across the globe were submitted and judged by a select group of business leaders and executives of the Business Intelligence Group who volunteer their time and expertise.

ClimateSense was also recognized as a winner of the 2023 Reuters D.R.I.V.E Honour in the 'Reducing Emissions' category and named a finalist for the 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards, with winners to be announced April 2024.

