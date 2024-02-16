France Named A Top Vacation Destination For Americans In 2024, According To New Travel Trends Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Events Happening in France in 2024

New research from luxury travel specialist, Scott Dunn, reveals a third of Americans are taking a vacation in France this year.

- Ashley Hall, Senior TC for Europe at Scott DunnUNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The western European country of France is in the midst of what you could call a tourism 'moment', as new research reveals a third (34%) of Americans are taking to vacation here this year – and more than one in ten (12%) of those going are visiting for the very first time.The findings come from luxury tour operator Scott Dunn 's latest Travel Trends Report , which names France as the“place to go” in 2024.France attracted just shy of 100 million visitors last year, and according to a recent report, it is set to surpass this in 2024 – making it the most visited country on Earth by 2025.Proving the trend, Scott Dunn booking data reveals a 50% rise in US guests booking a vacation to France so far this year (compared to 2023) and a 67% rise versus 2022.Their research also included a survey of 2,000 US adults to discover why so many are going to France this year, and which areas or cities are most popular.Landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland mean it's perhaps no surprise that Paris was named the top destination in France this year. Many Americans are also flocking here for The Olympic Games which will be held in the capital city this summer.Also in the list of top French destinations to visit in 2024 is Normandy (13%). For history fans, 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day Remembrance celebrations which will be held across Normandy in early June – which could explain why this area is especially popular this year.The top five destinations that US travelers are visiting in France in 2024 are:1.Paris (77%)2.Normandy (13%)3.The Alps (12%)4.Nice (12%)5.The French Riviera (11%)Nice (12%) and The French Riviera (11%) were also popular locations, known for their luxurious and stylish clientele and relaxed Mediterranean atmosphere.So, why is France such a travel 'hot spot' this year, and how can you make the most of a vacation to this picturesque country?According to the report, more than half (56%) of Americans are heading to France for the excellent food, closely followed by the beautiful scenery (54%) and relaxation (49%).Despite being home to“the city of love”, the country's great wine and plentiful vineyards (36%) topped romance (30%) as a reason for why Americans have booked a trip here in 2024.A quarter (25%) of Americans heading across the Atlantic this year are also visiting France specifically for a sporting event such as The Olympic Games, Tour de France and Formula One in Monaco.Ashley Hall, Senior TC for Europe at Scott Dunn, commented:“We saw great appetite for travel to France in 2023 and our recent research confirms there's clearly no sign of this slowing down in 2024."Whether travelers are looking for an exhilarating city break to the capital or craving a laid-back, restful holiday instead, France has something for everyone.“Of course, no first-time holiday in France would be complete without a trip to Paris. Or, for an indulgent luxury France holiday, I'd recommend taking a trip to the Cote D'Azur where you can soak up the sun and sip cocktails on the glamorous French Riviera.“For Americans seeking a holiday that showcases the rich history and culture that France has to offer, a trip to the Loire Valley is ideal. Here you can explore storybook villages and charming chateaux and finish your day with wine tasting at one of the region's many vineyards.“For those wanting to embrace the 'cooler' side of France amid ski season, there is ample Alpine hotspots on offer, such as Chamonix and Val-d'Isère, guaranteeing soft snow and excellent conditions from December through to April.”To find out more about Scott Dunn's latest Travel Trends Index, or for more tips from the specialists on planning a trip to France this year, visit: /inspiration/travel-trends/this-year/spring

Scott Dunn

Scott Dunn

email us here