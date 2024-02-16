Indian Visa For Norway, New Zealand, Swiss, USA, Bulgaria Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, India is the world's most populous and fascinating nation. An Indian e-Visa allows a Norwegian tourist, businessperson, or cultural enthusiast to legally enter India. The Indian e-Visa is now valid in 169 countries, including Norway. Norwegians can easily access it. Norwegian citizens have had access to online India visa applications since 2014. Tourists no longer have to wait in line at the Indian Embassy to obtain a visa, thanks to the Electronic Travel Authorization program, which went into effect on November 27, 2014. A“tourist visa” is an electronic visa that allows visitors to enter India solely for the purpose of tourism. This category allows you to enter India only once and stay for up to 30 days. Business e-Visa: This is required when visiting India for business or related travel-related purposes, but NOT for employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. An eligible Norwegian citizen can easily apply for the Indian e-Visa if they have a reliable internet connection, a debit/credit card and a valid passport.

Documents Required by Norwegians Citizens



A Valid passport: make sure that it is not expired when entering India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent, and it should follow all the proper passport guidelines, including avoiding face gestures.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Modes of payment: you can use a PayPal or credit/debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

New Zealand is one of 170 nationalities that can apply for an online visa to India. Since 2014, New Zealand residents have been able to apply online for India visas. Currently, New Zealanders can only obtain an e-Visa for India through the online application process. There are four types of eVisas available: the eTourist Visa, the eBusiness Visa, the eMedical Visa, and the eMedical Attendant Visa. Travelers who meet the requirements can select the appropriate eVisa based on the purpose of their trip. Furthermore, New Zealanders can apply for a multiple-entry visa to India, which allows for up to 90 days of travel per entry and is valid for 365 days after approval. Alternatively, a double-entry tourist visa is available, allowing a maximum stay of 30 days. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.

Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page)

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Swiss nationals must obtain a visa before visiting India. In 2014, India launched the e-Visa system, which allows citizens of 169 countries, including Switzerland, to apply for a tourist, medical, or business visa online. Swiss nationals may use this official document to travel to and within India. Swiss citizens may apply for an e-visa, a tourist visa, a business visa, or a medical visa depending on the purpose of their trip. Swiss citizens can get two types of tourist visas. The 1-Month Tourist eVisa allows them to visit India twice and is valid for 30 days. They can stay in the country for a maximum of 30 days. On the other hand, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is valid for a full year from the date of issuance for travelers from Switzerland. There are no restrictions on how many times you can enter during any one 365-day period, and you can stay for up to 90 days straight after entering. The validity period of the India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens is also one year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

TYPES OF eVISA



Tourist eVisa

Business eVisa Medical eVisa

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Travelers must obtain a visa to enter India. US citizens can now get a short-term e-Visa for India. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which was implemented in 2014, allows visitors from more than 169 countries to apply for visas electronically. The United States can submit an electronic visa application on behalf of travelers, businesspeople, and patients. Americans must obtain a Tourist e-Visa to travel and participate in recreational activities in India. There are three types of tourist e-Visas available, each with a different validity period and allowed length of stay in India. US citizens with a Short-Term Tourist eVisa can stay in India for a maximum of 30 days after their arrival. This type cannot be increased or altered in any way. American nationals can travel to India on a business or trade-related e-Visa. From the date the ETA was issued, you are permitted to enter India as many times as you like and remain there for up to 365 days. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

India, located in South Asia, is widely regarded as a top tourist destination. To encourage more visitors to this subcontinent, the government has implemented the e-Visa program. Bulgarian citizens, like those from 169 other countries, can now apply for an e-Visa to enter India. Since 2014, Bulgarian citizens have had access to the Indian government's online visa application system. The type of e-Visa you need is determined by the purpose of your visit. If you are traveling for leisure, business, or to see family, you can apply for an electronic tourist visa. This visa allows for two admissions and a 30-day stay, which begins on the day of entry. However, it is important to note that the e-Business Visa cannot be used for employment-related purposes; rather, it is intended for conducting business or trade activities within India. You can stay in India for up to 365 days with this multiple-entry visa, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

TYPES OF INDIAN E-VISA



India Tourist eVisa

India Business eVisa India Medical eVisa

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.