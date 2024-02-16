Participants In Women's Conf. Urge Help To Women In Palestine, Yemen, Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Participants in "Arab Woman, Peace and Security: Challenges for Woman in the Arab Region... halting the war on Gaza now not tomorrow", called on the international community to lift injustice against Palestinian, Yemeni and Sudanese women.

The conference on Friday witnessed dialogue with women's unions and Arab associations specialized in addressing violence against women, in which the head of the Tunisian Women's Union, Radhia Jerbi, spoke about the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the Zionist entity, pointing out the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on the rejection of violence against women and the protection of Palestinian women.

Al-Jarbi stressed the importance of solidarity among Arab women to achieve women's aspirations of justice, renounce all forms of violence, pointing out that there are many women who were discriminated against and far from decision-making positions.

The Libyan Women's Union President Fathia Al-Bakhbakhi spoke about the privileges that women in Libya have received in various sectors, including the judicial sector, noting that the Union is working to preserve those gains.

Al-Bakhbakhi pointed out the impact of the tragic situation of Libya at the present time and its negative affect on society as a whole and on women and children.

On her part, former MP and member of the Iraqi Women's Union Nada Al-Jubouri addressed Iraq's experience in granting women their full rights and the violence they have suffered from the so-called "terrorist organization of Daesh".

She added that Iraqi women still need plans to lift injustice and protect Iraqi women from violence, she also stressed that that the Union would work on it.

The Vice President of the Lebanese Women's Union, Adla Siblini said that 84,000 families in Lebanon suffered from being "unregistered" and that the Women's Council were working to ask the government to be responsible for solving this issue.

On her part, the first vice president of the Arab Women's Union in Diaspora in Berlin, Ghinwa Al-Hassan, recalled the experience of the Palestinian female prisoner, who was the first woman ever to have given birth to a baby in an Israeli occupation prison.

Al-Hassan referred to a law issued in Germany that does justice to women if they are subjected to violence by their husbands, in addition to what is provided by the government's (Stop) program to confront violence against women, in which the Women's Diaspora Union participates. (pickup previous)

mrf











MENAFN16022024000071011013ID1107861251