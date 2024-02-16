Exhibitus Presents Driving Experiences At EXHIBITORLIVE 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Join the Winner's Circle for Experiential Marketing at Booth #529

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Exhibitus today announced that the company will present "Driving Experiences" at ExhibitorLIVE 2024, an industry-leading conference and expo for event marketing professionals. Paving the way for the final thrill of a Formula One racing event, the company will reveal how memorable experiences can resonate with target audiences, foster connection and inspire them to take action.

"As an experiential marketing agency, it is our job to craft memories that build brand awareness for our clients through unforgettable experiences," said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus. "ExhibitorLIVE is our opportunity to immerse attendees in the Exhibitus brand's story. We look forward to our guests experiencing our reimagined racetrack environment, complete with the pop of champagne at the finish line."

Throughout the two-day exhibition, Exhibitus will share the company's THINK, FEEL, KNOW, DO audience methodology that is the foundation of its experiential engagement strategy.

Falberg continued, "Humans make decisions based on emotions first. Our focus is helping clients create experiences that emotionally resonate with their target audience. If a brand stays top of mind, the next challenge is to inspire action. Exhibitus' award-winning creative team drives clients' experiential programs through every twist-and-turn to the winner's circle of business success."

Supporting Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Foundation's Equitable STEM Education

Each year, Exhibitus selects a non-profit organization to support as part of the EXHIBITORLIVE experience. This year's initiative is SAE's "A World in Motion," a PreK-12 STEM Program that provides teacher training, and academic scholarships to equip students for success in future education, careers, and life. Visitors will take part in signing racing helmets promoting our partnership and the company's donation to this important work. Those that participate in a brief survey can double their donation and will be entered into a raffle to win a LEGO® Technic McLaren Race Car.

EXHIBITORLIVE 2024 will be held February 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, with the exhibit hall open on February 27-28, 2024. Exhibitus' "Driving Experiences" will be located at booth #529.

Exhibitus is an award-winning experiential marketing agency offering strategy, creative, digital, activation, exhibit design and fabrication. We partner with clients to produce innovative engagements and event measurement programs that are brand and audience centric. Driven by our philosophy that "Design Matters," our marketing programs connect, engage, and inspire audiences to help drive your business forward.

Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, Phoenix, New York City, Orlando and San Francisco, Exhibitus' clients include Acuity, AGCO, City of Hope, ConvaTec, Delta TechOps, Genie, Flock Safety, KNAPP, Mimaki, Sandvik, Snowflake, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and WIZ.

