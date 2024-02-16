President Of Bangladesh Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of
Bangladesh has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
I am writing to congratulate you on behalf of the people of
Bangladesh and on my personal behalf on your victory in the
Presidential election of Azerbaijan. Your victory reflects the
continued trust and confidence shown by the people of Azerbaijan in
your able leadership.
Azerbaijan and Bangladesh enjoy excellent bilateral relations,
which are anchored in our shared values, mutual understanding and
friendship. I look forward to continue working together to
transform our bilateral relations into a multifaceted partnership
for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.
I avail of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your
Excellency's good health, long life and happiness and for the
continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of
Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Mohammed Shahabuddin
President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh"
