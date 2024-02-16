Kyiv Will Fully Restore Buildings Damaged By Missile Attack On February 7 - KCSA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv will fully restore the houses on Zabolotnoho Street, which were significantly damaged by a Russian missile attack on February 7.

This was announced during a meeting with the owners of the damaged houses by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Viacheslav Nepop, Ukrinform reports citing the press service of the KCSA .

"Kyiv, represented by the Communal Enterprise "Zhytloinvestbud-UCB", will completely restore the houses at 60 and 62 Zabolotnoho Street, which were significantly damaged by the Russian missile attack on February 7," Nepop said.

He noted that on February 9, the second day after the tragedy, the preliminary examination report was ready. According to him, the identified defects can reduce the strength, stability, and rigidity of building structures, so now it is necessary to conduct a detailed survey, which will result in the development of a project to restore the buildings.

Nepop added that the city authorities will hold regular meetings with initiative groups of residents to discuss the preparation and progress of the reconstruction.

According to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a total of 31 houses were damaged during the February 7 rocket attack in Holosiivskyi district. The total area of damaged window and balcony structures is approximately 3000 square meters.

Employees of the Management Company for the Maintenance of the Housing Stock of Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv covered the window and balcony openings with OSB boards and film with a total area of 2700 square meters.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminds that homeowners in buildings that have not suffered structural damage can receive compensation of up to UAH 350,000 from the state.

To do this, you need to: report the damaged property in the mobile application or on the Diia portal; open a special eRestoration account in one of the banks; apply for payment through Diia; allow the property to be inspected to draw up an inspection report, after which the Commission will determine the amount of compensation for the damaged property; wait for the decision to be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property; receive money on the card; submit a report on the funds used.

The funds received on the special card can be spent on construction materials or repair services of contractors who are participants in the state program "eVodnovlennya". The funds must be spent within 12 months of receiving them, otherwise they will return to the state budget.

More than 37,000 infrastructure facilitiesin 2023

If the Commission appoints a state payment of more than UAH 200,000, it will be divided into two parts. During the first payment, you will receive 70% of the amount, and the rest - during the second. To receive the second installment, you must submit a report on interim results and purchased materials in the Diia app.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 7, a multi-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by a Russian air attack. Earlier, four people were reported dead and 40 injured .

The death toll from a missile attack by Russian troops on February 7 increased to five people .