French FM: Russia's Victory Will Only Encourage Putin To Pursue Expansionist Chimera

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne explained to his compatriots the consequences of Putin's hybrid war in Europe and why it is necessary to support Ukraine at any cost and not to give in to despair.

According to Ukrinform, the Minister wrote about this in his article in Le Monde .

"The price of Russia's victory will be simply unacceptable for our societies. Russia will not be satisfied with Ukraine. Moscow's victory will only encourage Putin to pursue his expansionist chimera," Sejourne said.

In his opinion, the efforts made to support Ukraine are nothing compared to the disaster that awaits France and Europe in the opposite case.

"Allowing Russia to win in Ukraine would mean encouraging it to continue its odious blackmail. Europe, the world and the French people would suffer an unprecedented economic shock. Allowing Russia to seize Ukraine's black soil would mean giving up its food sovereignty, accepting rampant inflation, and giving Russia unprecedented means of pressure and extortion," Sejourne writes.

He reminds us that if Ukraine's black soil is seized, Russia will take over 30% of the world's wheat exports, and if the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seized, Europe will live under constant nuclear blackmail.

According to the minister, by denying Ukraine as a state, Russia wants to destroy the European security order: "If Russia advances in Ukraine, we will face a constant threat, daily destabilization and the possibility of continuing the war. The danger will not stop at the borders of the European Union and NATO. Our allies and partners in Eastern Europe are already facing it."

Putin's hypothetical victory would mean that "the most heinous atrocities would be committed with impunity on our continent, turning our countries into bloody lands again. Other aggressive states will not hesitate to use force to achieve their goals."

The Minister insists that continuing to support Ukraine "at any cost" is the only reasonable solution. So the efforts that France and Europe are making today together with Ukraine are reasonable.

The French foreign minister urges his countrymen not to succumb to fatigue and indifference, as the future of Europe is at stake in Ukraine.

The French foreign minister urges his countrymen not to succumb to fatigue and indifference, as the future of Europe is at stake in Ukraine.