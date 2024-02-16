Iraqi Human Rights Committee Of Council Of Representatives Chair Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Chairman of the
Human Rights Committee of the Iraqi Council of Representatives
Arshad Rashad Al-Salihi has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
elections, Trend reports.
