New Setup Of Cabinet Of Ministers Of Azerbaijan Approved - Decree (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following persons have been appointed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Yagub Eyyubov;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Ali Ahmadov;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Shahin Mustafayev;

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Vilayat Eyvazov;

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Mukhtar Babayev;

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Emin Amrullayev;

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Parviz Shahbazov;

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Sahil Babayev;

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Kamaladdin Heydarov;

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Farid Gayibov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Jeyhun Bayramov;

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Mikayil Jabbarov;

Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Majnun Mammadov;

Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Samir Sharifov;

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Adil Karimli;

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Zakir Hasanov;

Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Vugar Mustafayev;

Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Rashad Nabiyev;

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Teymur Musayev;

Chairperson of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Bahar Muradova;

Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora - Fuad Muradov;

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Shahin Bagirov;

Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Elchin Guliyev;

Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Tahir Budagov;

Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Anar Guliyev;

Chairman of the State Committee on Refugees and IDPs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Rovshan Rzayev;

Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Vusal Huseynov;

Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Ali Naghiyev;

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Orkhan Sultanov;

Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Mursal Ibrahimov;

Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan - Zaur Mikayilov;

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Fuad Naghiyev;

Chairman of the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Goshgar Tahmazli;

Head of the National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Asgar Rasulov.

