               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Cabinet Of Ministers Excludes Two Ministers From Previous Setup


2/16/2024 8:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the new setup of the Cabinet of Ministers in which Justice Minister Fikret Mammadov and Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli did not take their seats, Trend reports.

Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Justice, has been temporarily assigned to fill the position of Minister of Justice, while Sayyad Salahli, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations, has been temporarily assigned to serve the role of Chairman.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search