New Cabinet Of Ministers Excludes Two Ministers From Previous Setup

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving
the new setup of the Cabinet of Ministers in which Justice Minister
Fikret Mammadov and Chairman of the State Committee on Religious
Associations Mubariz Gurbanli did not take their seats, Trend reports.
Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Justice, has been temporarily
assigned to fill the position of Minister of Justice, while Sayyad
Salahli, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Religious
Associations, has been temporarily assigned to serve the role of
Chairman.
