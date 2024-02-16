Sheikh Joaan Meets EOC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024.

The meeting discussed aspects of sports cooperation in addition to a number of topics and the latest developments in the Olympic movement.