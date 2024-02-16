Sheikh Joaan Meets EOC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024.
The meeting discussed aspects of sports cooperation in addition to a number of topics and the latest developments in the Olympic movement.
MENAFN16022024000063011010ID1107861224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.