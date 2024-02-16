Goa CM, ST Leaders Meet Munda Over Political Reservation

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 16 (IANS) Goa's Scheduled Tribes delegation, along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday called on Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, seeking political reservation.

Joao Fernandes, President of Mission Political Reservation for Scheduled Tribes (MPRST), told IANS that they have met Munda and discussed the issue.

"Tomorrow we have sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will try to meet him," Fernandes said.

After the ST community had carried out morcha in the capital city during the Budget session which concluded last week, Sawant had assured the ST community to take the delegation to central leadership and discuss the issue.

Goa Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a private member resolution in July 2023, moved by ST leader MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, recommending the government to make provision for political reservation in the Goa Legislative Assembly for the Scheduled Tribes of the State.

In the past, the ST community took out rallies and tried to draw the attention of the government for political reservation. According to them, there are around 1.30 lakh ST voters in Goa and hence, they should be given political reservation.

In May 2023, the ST community members held a meeting at Lohia Maidan in Margao and resolved to boycott the Lok Sabha election in 2024 if their demand for political reservation was not conceded by the government.

--IANS

sbk/svn