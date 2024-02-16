Protective Film Market Size Is Expected To Grow By US$ US$ 8.7 Billion From 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sales of Protective Films Soar with its Growing Applications in Diverse Sectors. FMI Analysts Predict Global Protective Film Market to be Worth more than US$ 8.7 billion by 2034 End. Protective Film Market Surge in demand for screen protectors & weather-resistant films driven by consumer electronics & manufacturing industries.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective film market value in 2024 is estimated to be around US$ 3.8 billion, nearly US$ 2.4 billion in 2019. As per the revised industry estimates, the global sales of protective films are expected to rise at an 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The net worth of the global protective film industry is forecasted to reach almost US$ 8.7 billion by the end of this projection period.



Higher demand for screen protector films to preserve screens, surfaces, and components throughout manufacture and transit is driving up market growth. The market for consumer electronics is expected to keep growing, favoring the innovations and demand for electronic protective films through 2034.

The growing need for films that guarantee safety and compliance in industries, particularly in manufacturing consumer products, and adhering to rules requiring protective measures is likely to boost the market. The growing requirement for protective films to preserve surfaces of products from diverse industries throughout manufacture, shipping, and assembly is expected to drive the sales of weather-resistant films.

Key Takeaways from the Protective Film Market Study Report



The United States protective film market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2034, concluding at a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion.

The demand for protective films is anticipated to rise at 9.2% per year in the United Kingdom, taking its market value near US$ 351.4 million by 2034.

China is predicted to increase its protective film production by 8.9% year until 2034 and close the overall industry value to US$ 1.4 billion by 2034. Japan and South Korea are two other remarkably growing markets in Asia that are poised to witness 10.6% and 9.9% CAGRs, respectively, through 2034.

Competitive Landscape for the Protective Film Market Participants

The overall market is highly competitive, with many global and regional protective film manufacturers operating at different levels of the industry. Material innovation and collaboration with manufacturers using protective films for consumers remains the key strategy for established and emerging market players.

“Besides packaging and electronics, surface protection is becoming more important in many new sectors like automotive, transportation, building, and construction, which has encouraged the emergence of new market players. The emerging industry for solar panels is another lucrative segment where screen protector films are used widely to avoid damage during manufacture, handling, and installation.” – says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Recent Developments by the Protective Film Industry Players



In May 2023, German materials manufacturer Covestro established a new production line for high-performance thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) in Taiwan. The firm also introduced its new Desmopan®UP (Ultimate Protection) TPU series during the inauguration of the new production line. These TPUs have been designed to produce paint protection films (PPF) and provide excellent resilience, versatility, and attractiveness while shielding automobile surface coatings from challenging environmental factors. In August 2022, BASF introduced its invisible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Paint Protection Film (PPF) for the Asia Pacific market under the product brand RODIM®. An accelerated UV test spanning 3,000 hours demonstrated the RODIM TPU PPF's remarkable resilience against the extremities of nature. Moreover, the film has outstanding self-healing capability with minor scuffs or scratches since TPU is used in its construction.

Key Companies Profiled

Avery Dennison CorporationAEP Industries, Inc.Bishof + Klein SE & Co. AGAntalis InternationalAmerican Packaging CorporationAmerican Biltrite, Inc.Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.Advanced Barrier ExtrusionsAdvanced Extrusions, Inc.Atlas Packaging & Chemical, Inc.Barton Jones Packaging, Ltd.

Key Segments Covered by Protective Film Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:



Adhesive Coated Self-coated

By Application:



Building and Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Transportation Other Applications

By Film Type:



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Other Film Types



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

