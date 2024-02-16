(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The translation services market thrives on globalization, legal services driven by businesses, content creators, and individuals crossing borders. Machine translation accelerates the process, yet human expertise remains vital for accuracy and cultural adaptation. Demand is fueled by specialized needs across industries, presenting a growing market for nuanced, reliable translation. New Delhi, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global translation service market was valued at US$ 50.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 89.94 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The global translation services sector is witnessing a boom in tandem with globalization and the need to engage diverse, multilingual audiences across international markets. According to Astute Analytica, as corporations expand their footprints into new territories, there's an increasing demand for sophisticated translation services powered by machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Machine translation (MT) solutions have been revamping the industry as of late-though not replacing human expertise, they optimize efficiency and streamline operations while enabling speedy fulfilment of escalating demands. A time where AI integration can be seen in almost every facet of business operations, this technology has permeated even the most fundamental aspects of company infrastructure. AI-driven MT has significantly increased its precision capabilities along with the contextual understanding that complex fields like legal translations require. In addition to expanding accuracy, we've also seen significant strides in more natural-sounding translations thanks to advanced neural machine translation (NMT) systems. With these improvements, languages previously hindered by limited translation resources will now be able to flourish at sustainable rates. Request a Free Sample Copy @ Our study on the global translation service market indicates existing market dynamics also show a surge in demand for instant translation services that calls for critical localization-a collection of techniques used to adapt content so it aligns with the cultural preferences of each target region. This practice goes beyond simple word swaps; rather, marketing materials and digital content are thoughtfully adjusted to strike a genuine chord with each specific group. With video communication being the preferred method for people around the world, multimedia translations like subtitling and voice-overs are reaching record numbers. Companies such as Netflix have benefitted greatly from this ever-growing sector - making substantial investments into subtitling and dubbing, Amazon and Alibaba are enhancing their platforms' multilingual capabilities while tech giants integrate MT technologies into their systems. Reaching global consumers has never been more attainable than today but can only be unlocked by adopting localized content strategies that resonate on personal levels. Key Findings of the Global Translation Service Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 89.94 Billion CAGR 6.7% Largest Region (2023) Europe (42.4%) By Service Judicial (25.3%) By Technology Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT) segment (53.6%) By Deployment Cloud (69.0%) By Industry Legal (25.3%) Top Trends

Machine Translation Integration

Demand For Localization Specialization Growth Top Drivers

Globalization of Business

Growth of E-commerce Content Explosion Top Challenges

Maintaining Quality With AI

Cost vs. Quality balance Data Security

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Translation Service Market, at a CAGR of 7.7%

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region continues to be the most lucrative for the global translation services market and is poised to grow at most impressive CAGR of 7.7% in the years to come. A combination of factors - including the economic expansion in China, India and Southeast Asian nations - has driven up international trade and investment in the region, and thus demand for translation services to overcome language barriers in business communication. The region's large population and rich linguistic diversity - it features major languages such as Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Hindi alongside a number of regional dialects - have also contributed to this growth. Astute Analytica's projections show that this will drive the Asia Pacific's translation service market revenue potential to $15.34 bn by 2030.

Key areas poised for growth in the region include legal, medical, marketing and e-commerce translations. Development of specialized machine translation models for APAC languages is also opening further avenues for revenue generation. The globalization of business operations is another factor contributing to this trend: Multinational corporations are expanding their footprints in APAC markets which requires them to effectively engage with local consumers using marketing materials tailored to each target audience.

“More than ever there is a focus on quality rather than just volume,” said Honyaku Center CEO Yasunori Fukuda in an interview with Astute Analytica about Japan's localization market. In the past few years, South Korea has seen high demand for patent translations in particular due to its status as a technological innovator; meanwhile India's government-led initiatives promise significant opportunity for translation service providers. However, China dominates the APAC translation service market due its strong manufacturing and technology industries increasingly requiring translations that cater both inbound and outbound business activities; Japan focuses on quality supported by its leading automotive, electronics and gaming industries; while in South Korea patents need translating along with localizing gaming content due to high domestic demand.

Acquire the Report to Gain Insights Driven by Market Trends @



Judicial and Medical Industry to Collectively Contribute Over $48 Billion In Global Translation Service Market

The global translation service market is booming. And the judicial and medical sectors have made a significant contribution to that boom, with more than $23 billion in 2023, which is pegged to surpass $48 billion by 2032. The growth comes from the globalization of these sectors, which need a comprehensive range of services to deal with language barriers and cultural differences. In the legal world, accurate translations are needed for documents such as contracts and court papers so that they can be understood across jurisdictions. This allows for fairness and compliance no matter where you're from. The market finds major demand for linguistic skills in court interpreting, document translation, certification services.

In the medical sector, communication is absolutely vital too. The industry has recently gone global and there has been a rise in medical tourism so this trend isn't going anywhere. That means providers need to be able to provide patient care documentation in multiple languages to ensure safety.

Medical Tourism is Emerging Trend in Global Translation Service Market

Today, medical tourism has created a significant demand for translation services. Each year, more than 16-20 million people travel around the globe to get their treatment done. The increase in demand comes from the need for clear communication during medical decision-making. Patients must fully understand their diagnosis, treatment options, risks and aftercare instructions. The translated understanding of medical records, consent forms and physician-patient conversations is critical to ensuring patients are correctly informed and safe. Medical tourists come from all around the world, meaning that hospitals and clinics have to accommodate these diverse languages by either hiring employees who speak multiple languages or by bringing on professional translators and interpreters. These language requirements guarantee that cultural nuances are being respected which raises patient confidence and comfort. Moreover, if hospitals want to attract these people, then their website, brochures and promotional materials should be translated into a variety of different languages because marketing in someone's native tongue can build trust quicker than any other method.

Translation services also play a role in post-treatment communication like follow-up instructions and discharge summaries which can easily be sent through translation or remote interpreting. Certified medical interpreters have proven to boost healthcare by $530 million just in the US translation service market alone by the end of 2032. The significance of this industry is understood by most healthcare providers because they believe more translation services are needed. Localizing websites have been proven to greatly raise conversion rates for international clients as well.

Some examples of how translation services work in this industry include large Thai hospitals paying foreign patients coordinators plus translators, Turkish clinics using special agencies to accompany patients with interpreters, Indian hospitals offering video interpretation through remote computing and South Korean facilities providing translated websites along with language-specific content in promotional campaigns. With trends pointing towards an increase in dependence on translation services we can anticipate positive growth for accurate multilingual medical communication that's easy to access at a culturally sensitive level.

Major Findings Shaping Growth of Global Translation Service Market



92% of global consumers prefer to make purchases on websites in their own language.

63% of companies utilize machine translation in some capacity.

Businesses using localization strategies see a 1.5x higher return on investment (ROI).

Demand for video translation is set to increase by 15% annually through 2032.

75% of customers are more likely to buy a product again if after-sales care is in their native language.

Website localization can yield a 1,250% boost in website traffic.

42% of European consumers report never purchasing products or services with information solely in another language. (European Commission)

Poor medical translations can increase healthcare costs by an estimated 20%. (Journal of General Internal Medicine) 86% of localized advertising campaigns outperform non-localized campaigns.

Top Players in the Global Translation Service Market:



BIG Language Solutions

Certified Languages International

Global Talk

Keyword Studios

LanguageLine Solutions

Languagewire

Lionbridge

LOGOS GROUP

RWS Holdings

Semantix

Text Master

Translate Plus

The Language Services Bureau

TransPerfect

Welocalize Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation

By Service



Medical

Financial

Judicial

Technical Translation

Administrative Translation

Website Translation Others

By Technology



Machine Translation (MT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural machine translation

Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT)

Human



Written Translation Literary Translation

By Deployment



Cloud On-Premises

By Industry



Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Legal Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Request a Methodology @

For further details or to explore our comprehensive industry reports, we invite you to connect with our dedicated team. Please reach out to us at ... for personalized assistance.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: ...

Website:

CONTACT: Vipin Singh BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: ... Website: