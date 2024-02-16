Data And AI Leader SAS Selects Redington As New Distributor For The Middle East, Africa And Turkey

CARY, N.C., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, has selected multibillion-dollar technology distributor and innovator Redington as its new distribution partner for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey (META). SAS has doubled down on its partner strategy in recent months, shifting to a new distribution model for SAS® solution provider partners (resellers) to deliver its cutting-edge software to more customers across industries and geographies. The agreement with Redington will provide affected SAS Partners in these regions with expanded reach and resources to generate more value, not only for their own businesses but also for customers who are seeking to maximize the impact of their data with SAS solutions.

SAS' data and AI offerings and Redington's robust ecosystem present a powerhouse combination for innovation and growth.

"Our partners are powerful growth engines and innovators. As we grow our business, we want to empower them to do the same alongside us," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Joining forces with Redington will help us scale, providing our partners with additional tools and growth opportunities as we work to solve our customers' most pressing challenges with AI and analytics."

With a strong presence across the META region, Redington's robust network, including 290 international brands, connects channel partners to create value and drive digital transformation. These efforts pair well with SAS' many industry-specific solutions – in addition to SAS® Viya® , SAS' end-to-end, cloud-based data and AI platform. Redington will also provide channel partners with in-region sales, enablement and recruitment support, including training workshops, tailored programs and marketing expertise. SAS' dynamic AI, analytics and data management offerings, joined with Redington's robust ecosystem, present partners and customers alike with a powerhouse combination for innovation and growth.

"Redington is reimagining the digital future by empowering the channel community to become trusted digital consultants. We do this by equipping partners with cutting-edge solutions and services from leading global brands that will enable end customers to achieve business outcomes. The digital future that we are helping to create will be defined by increased efficiency, enhanced customer experiences and improved profitability," said Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group at Redington META . "Our association with SAS adds a whole new dimension to our focus on reimagining the digital future. It will play a key role in Redington's penetration into the critical technologies of AI and advanced analytics and reinforces our verticalized offerings for key industry sectors of BFSI, government and manufacturing. With our trusted, analytics-focused network of partners across META, we are looking at a huge opportunity ahead of us in the world of data and AI-led transformation."

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT, Cloud, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.