Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market Size Worth Reach USD 10.39 Billion By 2032, With 15.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled “Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Coverage Area (International Broadcasters, National Broadcasters); By Offering; By Chanel Application; By Channel Type; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global playout automation & channel-in-a-box market size and share is currently valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 10.39 billion by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 15.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box? How Big is Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Size & Share?

Playout automation is the process of centrally controlling and executing the television channel content sequence without requiring human interaction. This idea is expanded upon by Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB), which combines all of the playout-related elements, such as playout, graphics, ingest, and branding, into a single, small package that can be managed by automation software. Also, it contains advertising billing features to help broadcasters in revenue generation.

Additionally, the scalability and flexibility delivered by playout automation and CiaB solutions allow broadcasters to establish new channels and services efficiently, catering to the dynamic playout automation & channel-in-a-box market demand.

Key Highlights



Due to the growing need for video content from a variety of industries, increased interest in HD and UHD content consumption, and the quick spread of live broadcasting, the industry is expanding significantly.

The playout automation & channel-in-a-box market segmentation is mainly based on offering, channel type, coverage area, vertical, channel application, and region. North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Playout Automation & Channel-In-a-Box: Technological developments, improved channel presentation quality, and growing operational efficiency in these solutions are the reasons behind the rise in demand for playout automation and channel-in-a-box. Also, due to the fierce competition in creating channel presentations and the increasing quantity of channels, international broadcasters are implementing playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions. As a result, the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market growth are anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for these services across a range of industries.

Industry Trends:

Rising Demand for Streaming Services: The market is undergoing growth due to the boosted demand for streaming services on digital media, including OTT platforms, social media, and online streaming services.

Restraints:

Elevated Expenses: Broadcasters are giving playout solutions and advanced channel broadcasting more importance as the interactive playout automation and channel-in-a-box market develops. The potential for these solutions to lower broadcasters' overall expenses and power usage is one of the main forces supporting this change. The growth barriers in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market, however, include the requirement for end users to be more knowledgeable about the newest technology incorporated into these solutions.

Segmentation Overview

The Multiple-Channel Sector Dominated Market

The development of multi-channel playout systems, which meet the demands of networks that run numerous channels simultaneously, is a key factor in this expansion. With the help of these technologies, broadcasters may effectively manage and coordinate graphics, playout automation, scheduling, and many channels from a single, centralized system. Multi-channel playout facilitates efficient resource utilization and streamlined operations, making it especially advantageous for sizable media companies or those in charge of expansive channel portfolios.

The Education and Corporate Sector is Anticipated to Experience Significant Growth

Within these industries, playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions are revolutionizing the way that content is delivered and consumed. Educational institutions are using these technologies more frequently to stream lectures smoothly in real time, create virtual classrooms, and provide on-demand learning materials. Likewise, in the business world, these technologies support efficient communication via corporate broadcasts, training films, and webinars.

Furthermore, in order to improve engagement and produce immersive learning experiences, real-time analytics, virtual reality, and interactive features are being integrated into this area. The way corporate and educational material is delivered and accessed is being completely changed by this technological growth, opening the door for more dynamic and participatory teaching and communication strategies.

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market: Report Scope & Dynamics