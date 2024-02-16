(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The multi-gigabit switch market was valued at US$793.261 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the multi-gigabit switch market was valued at US$793.261 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the multi-gigabit switch market is the surge in high-speed network connectivity worldwide. Multi-gigabit switches are a core component in the current age of high-speed network connectivity, functioning as a critical infrastructure component for organizations managing the constant increase in data demands. The increase in said demand gave rise to faster data transfers that can outperform the standard 1Gigabit per second speeds, which include 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 10 Gbps. Therefore, the increase in the innovation and development of high-speed connectivity boosts the growth of the multi-gigabit switch market during the forecast period. For instance, PLANET Technology Communications offers a multi-gigabit switch in the market dubbed MGS 910X, which is a cost-effective multi-gigabit switch that offers eight 10/100/1G/2 ports and one 10GBASE-X SFP+ uplink port, allowing the penetration into 2.5G and high-speed network connectivity on a cost-efficient basis.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the multi-gigabit switch market during the forecasted period. For instance, in April 2023, D-Link announced the release of their multi-gigabit switches to future-proof business and home networks. The switches offer high performance along with versatile management to support small and medium-sized enterprises, businesses, and home networks. The product portfolio includes the 7-Port Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-107) and 10-Port Multi-Gigabit PoE Smart Managed Switch (DMS-1100-10TP). The products offer two 2.5Gigabit and five Gigabit ports, providing an easy and quick form of upgradation of networks, eliminating bottlenecks and maximizing performance and throughput.Access sample report or view details:The multi-gigabit switch market, based on type, is categorised into two types - unmanaged and managed. Managed switches allow for better control of the network and the data frames moving through them, whereas unmanaged switches allow connected devices to communicate with one another in their basic form.The multi-gigabit switch market, based on network speed, is categorised into four types- 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 5GbE, and 10GbE. The different network speeds allow for different speeds at which the data transfer takes place from one device to another in the network.The multi-gigabit switch market, based on port type, is categorised into four types- trunk port, access port, hybrid port, and others. A trunk port allows the user to send all signals for each switch or router across a single trunk link. An access port allows the connection on a switch that transmits the data from one end to another from a specific VLAN. Hybrid is the combination of both the trunk port and access port.The multi-gigabit switch market, based on enterprise size, is categorised into three types- small, medium, and large.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the multi-gigabit switch market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increase in cutting-edge technologies and the continuous support of the government in the development of internet connectivity throughout the region. For instance, in June 2023, The Biden-Harris Administration announced the investment of US$40 billion in the United States for enhancing and ensuring network connectivity at affordable rates. This investment is based on the commitment of the government to deliver connectivity to everyone in America with reliable, affordable high-speed internet by the end of the decade, i.e., 2030. The government also announced the investment of US$2 billion for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which offers grants to officially recognized tribal governments, organizations, universities and colleges.The research includes several key players from the multi-gigabit switch market, such as Net Gear, TP-Link Corporation Limited, D-Link Corporation, Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., TRENDnet Inc., and EnGenius Technologies.The market analytics report segments the multi-gigabit switch market using the following criteria:.By Type:oUnmanagedoManaged.By Network Speed:o1GbEo2o5GbEo10GbE.By Port Type:oTrunk PortoAccess PortoHydrid PortoOthers.By Enterprise Size:oSmalloMediumoLarge.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America. Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Net Gear.TP-Link Corporation Limited.Cisco.D-Link Corporation.TRENDnet Inc..Juniper Networks Inc..EnGenius TechnologiesExplore More Reports:.Global Crosspoint Switch Market:.Disconnector Switch Market:.Cloud-Managed Switch Market:

