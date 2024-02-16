Will Give Legal Guarantees On MSP If Cong Forms Govt: Rahul

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to give legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers if his party comes back to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

“Whenever farmers have demanded anything from the Congress government, we have fulfilled it, be it waiver of loans or MSP. We have always protected the interests of farmers. We will do it again if given a chance,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that land snatching from farmers is currently underway in the country and the government has not given adequate compensation to them.

“During our government, we brought Land Acquisition Act and as per the guidelines of this act, the farmers were getting four times higher price from the market value for their lands,” he said.

He said that there was also a provision in the act that land could not be acquired without the permission of farmers.

He said that if the land acquired by the company was not used for five years, the state government returned the land to the farmers but BJP nullified the act,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I want to promise to the farmers that if our government comes back to power, we will reinforce the Land Acquisition Act,” he said.

