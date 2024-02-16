3Rd Test: Duckett’S 88-Ball Whirlwind Ton Helps England Reach 207/2 After India Post 445 In First Innings

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 16 (IANS) The left-handed opener Ben Duckett smashed the fastest Test century by an England batter in India to take the visitors to 207/2 in 35 overs at stumps on day two of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Friday.

England trail India by 238 runs after bowling out the hosts for 445 on an engrossing day of Test cricket, thanks to Duckett's attacking display with the bat. Duckett reached his century in 88 balls and ended the day at 133 not out off 118 balls, laced with 21 fours and two sixes, to leave India on the back-foot.

Post tea, Duckett continued his onslaught on the Indian bowlers, sweeping firmly against Kuldeep Yadav twice, followed by driving and slamming Mohammed Siraj for two fours. Duckett reverse-swept Kuldeep and steered Siraj twice through the gap on the off-side to get his fifty in just 39 balls.

Duckett and Zak Crawley took two boundaries each off Kuldeep before the latter top-edged a sweep to short fine-leg as Ravichandran Ashwin ended the 89-run opening partnership to get his 500th Test wicket, becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to get the momentous achievement.

Duckett survived a yorker from Bumrah and continued to sweep, slog-sweep, punch, pull and on-drive with ease to get his hundred in 88 balls, also the third-fastest century by a visiting Test batter in India.

Ollie Pope hit five fours and a six in his 55-ball 39, before being trapped LBW by Siraj. Duckett and Joe Root (nine not out) hit some boundaries before stumps arrived, including the former surviving an LBW call in the final over of the day.

Brief scores:

India 445 in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112, Sarfaraz Khan 62; Mark Wood 4-114, Rehan Ahmed 2-85) lead England 207/2 in 35 overs (Ben Duckett 133 not out, Ollie Pope 39; Ravichandran Ashwin 1-37, Mohammed Siraj 1-54) by 238 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/