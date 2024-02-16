Thomas J. Henry Takes Corporate Team Building To A Super Level

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Thomas J. Henry Logo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Thomas J. Henry attends the Thomas J Henry Super Bowl LVIII Experience on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Thomas J Henry)

Shares Multi-Million Dollar Suite and one-of-a-kind experience at Las Vegas first

Superbowl as thank you to Leading Lawyers

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed Texas attorney, Thomas J. Henry gifted his senior staff from his law firm along with a selection of close friends with a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl LVIII weekend experience. Flying in on multiple private jets, guests of Thomas J. Henry were treated to extravagant parties before the big game including tables at nightclub LIV at the Fontainebleau and XS at the Wynn. Thomas J. Henry has a multi-million dollar suite at the stadium for a grandstand view of the game to enjoy with celebrity guests. Thomas J. Henry and his guests stayed at a hotel in the heart of Las Vegas with views overlooking Allegiant Stadium.

"The Super Bowl is a fantastic experience all around. From the game to the halftime show to the crowd, I can't think of any other event that matches the energy of the Super Bowl's energy – especially for the first time in Las Vegas. The weekend is made even better by the fact that I am able to share it with some of my firm's most dedicated attorneys who do so much for our clients and their families,"

said Thomas J. Henry.

About Thomas J. Henry:

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.

Thomas J. Henry Law is the largest personal injury plaintiff's firm in Texas with a team of more than 200 attorneys representing clients from offices in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Houston, Texas. The firm has built a reputation for its ability to secure record-breaking verdicts against even the largest of defendants, having successfully litigated against some of the largest companies in the world, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.

Thomas J. Henry and his law firm are regularly recognized for their success in the legal industry as well as for Thomas J. Henry's contributions to local and global communities.

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals. In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict and secured one of the Top 10 Verdicts in Texas and Top 50 Verdicts in the U.S. as recognized by TopVerdict.

Other recent results include:



$67 Million

for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in a Spinal Cord and Back

Injuries.

$60 Million

for a Drunk Driving Accident Resulting in Facial and Abdominal Injuries.

$50 Million

for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death.

$35 Million

for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death.

$30.2 Million

for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries.

$12.7 Million

for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries.

$10.9 Million

for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries. $10.3 Million

for 18-Wheeler Accident Resulting in Brain Injuries and Back Injuries.

Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America. He is an active philanthropist supporting a number of causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

For more information about

Thomas

J.

Henry

please visit

t homasjhenrylaw .

Media Contact

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group

14 Penn Plaza

225 West 34th Street 9th Floor

New York, NY 10122

T: 212.967.6900



I: @LawlorMedia | F: Lawlor Media Group | X/T: @LawlorMedia

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry Law