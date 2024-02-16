Activecampaign HQ To Launch At International Franchise Association Annual Convention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following

ActiveCampaign's acquisition of Onesend, an integrated platform is now available to give franchise and multi-location businesses total control of their marketing

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, is launching ActiveCampaign HQ tomorrow at the International Franchise Association's annual convention in Phoenix.

ActiveCampaign HQ is a platform specifically designed for franchise and multi-location businesses, addressing the challenges they face when rolling out marketing at scale, such as sharing consistent messaging and branding across their locations, while also giving these locations the flexibility to personalize their content and images.

ActiveCampaign HQ is uniquely positioned to help owners, franchisees, and marketing teams connect the dots and understand the overall campaign and individual location performance in seconds.

"Ensuring consistent marketing across multiple locations is tough, often leading to fragmented or irrelevant campaigns. We understand how time consuming and expensive it is to manually sync everything across your regional operations," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "ActiveCampaign HQ was designed specifically to help these brands save thousands of dollars each month and improve their marketing by bringing all their locations into one platform, giving them scalable control."

ActiveCampaign HQ helps multi-location brands and franchises manage intelligent marketing automation efforts across hundreds of locations, all from a single dashboard. With ActiveCampaign HQ, brands can:



Create, distribute, and send personalized and localized email marketing and SMS campaigns across multiple customer bases all at once.

Maintain brand integrity across all marketing automation efforts at the corporate and local levels by syncing all brand templates from the HQ account to local ActiveCampaign accounts. Cut down on the time, resources, and risks associated with manual communication testing. The ActiveCampaign HQ automated testing process makes sure brands are ready to hit send, so they can guarantee the right content reaches the right person, no matter who they are or where they're located.

ActiveCampaign HQ also integrates with other business tools to manage even more from one, centralized platform, including Square, Salesforce, Facebook, Google Ads, and Shopify.

To be the first to see ActiveCampaign HQ live, visit booth 1423 at IFA. To sign up for ActiveCampaign HQ, visit .

