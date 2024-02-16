Detroit Area Home Service Experts Advise That Pet Owners Should Have Their Ductworks Professionally Cleaned Often

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) C & C Heating & Air Conditioning general manager says pet owners can use this month's Love Your Pet Day as a reminder to improve their home's indoor air quality

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The month of February is all about love, including Love Your Pet Day on Feb. 20, and the home service experts at C & C Heating & Air Conditioning , a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, say that homeowners should celebrate Fido's Valentine's Day by cleaning their ductwork.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning general manager Dayna Hottle says pet owners can use this month's Love Your Pet Day on Feb. 20 as a reminder to clean their ductwork.

Continue Reading

"If you have pets, you also have pet dander and fur," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "That dander and fur can get into your HVAC system's filters and all throughout the ductwork, which can aggravate allergies and reduce your HVAC system's efficiency."

Hottle said that cleaner air not only benefits the humans living in the home but also helps pets breathe better, too. She said a professional duct cleaning also gets rid of foul pet odors and other contaminants that have built up in a home over time.

Hottle said a professional duct cleaning:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that we spend 90% of our time indoors . With so much time spent in buildings, having fresher air to breathe reduces the risk of respiratory illnesses.Dirty ductwork causes the furnace and air conditioning to have to run for longer periods of time to properly heat or cool a home. Keeping the ducts clear reduces wear and tear on your HVAC system.Because the heating and cooling system does not have to work harder to regulate a home's temperature, this improves the efficiency of the home's HVAC system, which can save the homeowner's money on utility bills.Lint and other flammable debris can build up in the vents and ducts and, when heated, may ignite. This risk is higher if the home is heated with propane or other flammable gases.In addition to dirty pet smells, ductwork can also trap odors created by mold, mildew and cooking. If the mold is built up in the ductwork, a thorough cleaning also rids the ducts of the source of the odor.Sometimes insects or rodents nest in a home's ductwork without the homeowner's knowledge. During a professional cleaning, these nests will be identified and removed. The homeowner should also call a pest control expert to keep unwanted visitors from building new nests.

"We love our pets like they're a member of the family, but the truth is that their dander and fur can create allergens when blown into our air by the heating and air unit," Hottle said. "So, celebrate your pet on Feb. 20, but use this date as a reminder that it may be time to get your air ducts cleaned."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit .

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning