IT's A LOVE STORY: TAYLOR SWIFT & MELBOURNE

"Taylor Swift is the latest music star to enjoy a career-defining 'Melbourne Moment'"

Melbourne's Flinders Street Station is emblazoned in midnight blue and touches of color that pay homage to Taylor's ten eras.

The 14-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter is set to perform in front of a personal record-setting crowd of more than 85,000 fans each night for three nights at the nation's biggest stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with thousands of concertgoers flying in from overseas and across Australia.

event will mark Taylor's joining of an illustrious club – artists who have played to their biggest ever crowds and created memorable Melbourne moments at the MCG – including Billy Joel's one night only performance in 2022 and Ed Sheeran's show stopping performance for 110,000 fans at the MCG in 2023.

Visit Victoria's CEO Brendan McClements comments "Taylor Swift is the latest music star to enjoy a career-defining 'Melbourne Moment' and we look forward to her setting a new crowd record and generating even more momentum for our city."

Melbourne's global standing as a major events city is well-recognized globally, and is cemented through Visit Victoria's continuous efforts to attract and deliver the best major events calendar in the country. 2024 has started strong with record-breaking crowds at the Australian Open and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, an exclusive season of Groundhog Day The Musical, and National Gallery of Victoria Triennial attracting fans in the thousands.

In the months ahead, visitors will continue to flow in with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, Melbourne Fashion Festival, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Additionally, for Swifties heading down under to watch Taylor's most epic concert yet, their party will get started before arriving at the MCG. Flinders Street tram stops between Spencer Street and Spring Street will pulsate with Taylor's top hits from 1pm to 8pm on the concert nights of February 16, 17 and 18. Melbourne's "Taylor era" is about to begin!

"Melbourne's global reputation as a major events city attracts thousands of visitors to unmissable moments such as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour – boosting our hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

