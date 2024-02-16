(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Returnable Plastic Crate Market was valued USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Returnable Plastic Crate Market ” , by Product Type (Collapsible plastic crate, stacking crate, Stack-nest crates {Stack-nest crates with Swing Bars, Stack - nest crates with cover, 180-degree Stack-nest crate}, Others), Material (High-density polyethene{HDPE}, polypropylene {PP}, Others), Capacity (less than 10 kg, 10kg to 20 kg, 21 kg to 35 kg, 36 to 50 kg, above 50 kg), Application (Agriculture, Fishing, Automotive, Food and food processing, Beverage, Grocery, Industrial manufacturing, others)and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Returnable Plastic Crate Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type , Material , Capacity, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Brambles Limited Chep Sample of Companies Covered Craemer UK Limited Dolav UK Limited DS Smith PLC

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Returnable Plastic Crate Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Returnable plastic crate market is a sustainable packaging solution shaping the packaging industry. Packaging serves fundamental purposes such as protection, storage, loading, and transportation. These functions necessitate robust and standardized packaging. Unlike single-use systems, returnable systems distribute material input and packaging costs across multiple uses. With an increase in circulation, packaging durability improves. Therefore, reusable packaging typically employs homogeneous materials like HDPE or PP, reinforced with appropriate structures when needed. A returnable plastic crate is the most eco-friendly solution, it becomes evident that while packaging reusability is typically an efficient strategy for waste reduction, a comprehensive examination of the entire system's environmental impacts reveals a more intricate scenario, devoid of a singular solution. Additionally, Reusable packaging serves as an intelligent choice for packing and transporting agricultural commodities, ingredients, and processed foods to distribution centers and subsequently to commercial markets like wholesale or retail outlets.

Major Vendors in the Global Returnable Plastic Crate Market:



Brambles Limited

Chep

Craemer UK Limited

Dolav UK Limited

DS Smith PLC

IPL Plastic Inc.

Myers Industries Inc.

Ravensbourn Limited

Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

RPP Containers

Schoeller Allibert Services BV

Supreme Industries Limited

TranPak Inc.

Zhejiang Zhengjim Plastic Industry Co. Ltd. Others

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link and Get 25% Discount on Premium Report:

Returnable plastic crates have a prolonged lifespan and offer cost-effectiveness.

The returnable plastic crates market is experiencing robust growth due to various drivers one of them is that they have a prolonged life span and offer cost-effectiveness. Returnable plastic crates are engineered to endure multiple uses without notable deterioration. Unlike single-use packaging, which is typically discarded after a single use, these crates can be utilized numerous times before requiring replacement. This increased lifespan diminishes the necessity for frequent disposal and the production of new packaging materials, thereby reducing environmental impact and resource consumption. Due to their ability to be reused multiple times, returnable plastic crates ultimately yield lower overall costs compared to single-use alternatives. Although the initial investment may be higher than purchasing disposable packaging, the long-term savings derived from not continuously purchasing new crates outweigh this initial cost.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Returnable plastic crates aid in protecting products Returnable plastic crates have a prolonged lifespan and offer cost-effectiveness.

Opportunities:



Elevate environmental sustainability Enhanced supply chain efficiency and profitability

Returnable plastic crates Elevate environmental sustainability

The returnable plastic crates market contributes positively to environmental sustainability. Returnable plastic crates offer multiple reuses, contrasting with single-use packaging that is typically discarded after one use. By eliminating the necessity for frequent disposal and production of new packaging materials, these crates contribute to waste reduction. Opting for reusable plastic crates over the continuous manufacturing and disposal of single-use packaging leads to decreased greenhouse gas emissions. This is due to the energy-intensive processes involved in producing new packaging materials, such as raw material extraction, manufacturing, and transportation, which contribute to carbon emissions.

Europe dominates the market for Returnable plastic crates market

Europe stands out as the dominating region in the global Returnable Plastic Crate Market. In Europe, strict regulations concerning waste management and sustainability have stimulated the uptake of returnable packaging solutions such as returnable plastic crates. Additionally, the region's well-established logistics and supply chain networks provide an ideal environment for the utilization of these crates, facilitating efficient transportation and distribution of goods.

Furthermore, North America is experiencing an escalating awareness of environmental concerns, prompting a surge in the adoption of sustainable packaging methods. Which leads North America to be a dominating region in the Returnable plastic crates market. North America benefits from a significant consumer market, stimulating the need for effective packaging solutions such as returnable plastic crates.

In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid economic expansion and urbanization are fueling a heightened demand for packaged goods and necessitating efficient packaging solutions such as returnable plastic crates. With numerous manufacturing industries concentrated in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a corresponding need for packaging materials and solutions to sustain the supply chain.

Request for Discount @

The Agriculture Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share

In the global Returnable Plastic Crate Market, the Application segment comprises various categories such as Agriculture, Fishing Industry, Automotive, Food and Food Processing, Beverage, Grocery, and others. The agriculture segment is having robust growth in the Returnable plastic crate market. Plastic crates play a vital role in the agriculture industry, facilitating hygienic and efficient transportation processes. They serve as preferable alternatives to traditional wooden and cardboard crates due to their ability to resist fungal growth. Consequently, crates are increasingly favoured for transporting agricultural produce, soil, and seeds on a large scale. Furthermore, their resistance to extreme weather conditions ensures the secure transportation of perishable agricultural products. Given the need for heightened hygiene and maintenance in transporting agricultural goods, plastic offers enhanced efficiency in the supply chain and transportation of such products.

Segmentations Analysis of Returnable Plastic Crate Market: -



By Product Type



Collapsible plastic crate



Stacking crate



Stack-nest crates





Stack-nest crates with Swing Bars





Stack - nest crates with cover



180-degree Stack-nest crate

Others

By Material



High Density Polyethylene(HDPE)



Polypropylene(PP)

Others

By Capacity



less than 10 kg



10kg to 20 kg



21 kg to 35 kg



36 to 50 kg

above 50 kg

By Application



Agriculture industry



Fishing Industry



Automotive industry



Food and food processing industry



Beverage industry



Grocery



Industrial Manufacturing

others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |