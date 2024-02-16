Elton Ilirjani Models Hyun Park's MMAM At The Concept Korea Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elton Ilirjani walked the Concept Korea fashion show during New York Fashion Week 2024 the shows, wearing a creation from Hyun Park's MMAM [Maison Modern Art Museum] Elton closed the show with his trademark confidence, poise and charisma.About Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout Concept Korea:Concept Korea is a global project that publicizes Korea's fashion culture throughout the world and supports domestic designer brands make inroads into overseas markets.About MMAM:MMAM [Maison Modern Art Museum] = Maison is a modern art museum. Wearable artware developed with inspiration from unintended and unconscious scribbles and actions that break away from standardized patterns, by Hyun Park.

