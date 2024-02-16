Manga Market Is Projected To Surpass US$28.996 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 14.35%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Manga market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.35% from US$11.343 billion in 2022 to US$28.996 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Manga market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.35% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$28.996 billion by 2029.The manga market is propelled by a variety of genres, serialized storytelling, adaptations, cultural impact, and the effectiveness of visual storytelling.Manga originated in Japan in the late 1900s and refers to a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels. It is recognized for its unique art style, characterized by exaggerated facial expressions and large, expressive eyes. Manga spans various genres, including action, romance, comedy, and science fiction, appealing to readers of all ages in Japan. Its popularity has transcended borders, and readers worldwide now enjoy Manga. Often, Manga stories are adapted into anime, animated television shows, or movies that bring the narratives and characters to life. Manga stories can be serialized, released in installments over time, or exist as standalone volumes. Many Manga series have gained cultural significance, amassing dedicated fan bases and inspiring merchandise like toys, clothing, and video games. In February 2023, Akita Shoten announced the launch of a new webtoon brand called J-TOON. This marks Akita Shoten's significant entry into the vertical-scrolling and full-spectrum manga service, making it available on various manga applications and e-book stores throughout Japan.Access sample report or view details:The manga market experiences significant growth, with the digital segment playing a key role as a major catalyst. The global rise in the adoption of digital devices like smartphones and tablets has contributed to the increasing accessibility and popularity of digital manga. Digital manga offers enhanced convenience as it can be conveniently accessed anywhere, anytime, and on various devices, surpassing the convenience of print manga. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of digital manga, attributed to the absence of expenses related to printing and distributing physical copies, further fuels its popularity. The digital manga segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the foreseeable future, driven by the ongoing surge in digital device adoption, the convenience factor, cost advantages, and the growing prevalence of manga streaming services.The manga market, categorized by genre, encompasses a diverse array of storytelling styles, meeting the varied preferences of readers. One prevalent category is Action and Adventure, which often features dynamic narratives, intense battles, and heroic journeys. Sci-fi and Fantasy manga delve into imaginative worlds, offering readers captivating tales set in futuristic landscapes or magical realms. Sports manga engages enthusiasts with thrilling depictions of various sports, combining competition and personal growth. Romance and Drama genres focus on interpersonal relationships and emotional narratives, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and personal development. Each genre within the manga market caters to a distinct audience, contributing to the richness and versatility of manga storytelling. This diverse range of genres reflects the dynamic nature of manga as a medium, allowing readers to explore narratives that align with their interests and preferences.The manga market, categorized by business model, caters to diverse age groups, ensuring a wide appeal across generations. The Children and Kids segment, designed for those aged below 10 years, offers engaging and age-appropriate content to cultivate an early interest in manga. The Teenagers category, targeting individuals aged between 10 to 16 years, presents narratives that resonate with the interests and experiences of this demographic, capturing their attention during their formative years. For Adults, aged above 16 years, the manga market provides a more mature and varied selection, exploring complex themes, genres, and storytelling styles to align with the diverse preferences of an older audience. This segmentation based on age groups reflects the adaptability of the manga industry, ensuring that readers of different generations can find content that suits their tastes and preferences, contributing to the widespread popularity of manga across a broad demographic spectrum.The manga market, distinguished by gender, caters to both male and female audiences, recognizing and addressing the diverse interests of readers. The offerings for the male demographic encompass a wide range of genres, including action, adventure, science fiction, and sports, tailored to resonate with their preferences. On the other hand, manga designed for the female audience features genres such as romance, drama, fantasy, and slice of life, reflecting themes that often align with their interests. This gender-based categorization allows the manga industry to provide a nuanced and varied selection of content, ensuring that readers from different genders can find stories that resonate with their preferences and offer a more personalized reading experience. The versatility of the manga market in catering to both male and female audiences contribute to its widespread popularity and cultural significance.Anticipated to wield a substantial influence, the Asia Pacific region is poised to claim a significant stake in the manga market. The region boasts a vast and expanding population, presenting a considerable potential market for manga consumption. With a rising disposable income among residents in the Asia Pacific, individuals have more financial resources for leisure activities, including the consumption of manga. Manga is gaining increasing popularity in the region, emerging as a fashionable form of entertainment. Notably, certain governments in the Asia Pacific, such as the Japanese government, actively support the manga industry by offering subsidies and various forms of assistance. This supportive environment, combined with the region's economic growth and cultural preferences, positions the Asia Pacific as a key player in the manga market's dynamics.Major players in the manga market are Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc., GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC., Shogakukan Inc., Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd., Houbunsha Co., Ltd., Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd., Akita Publishing Co., Ltd., Hitotsubashi Group, Kodansha Ltd., Bungeishunj Ltd., and Kadokawa Corporation.The market analytics report segments the manga market on the following basis:.By Content TypeoPrintedoDigital.By GenreoAction and AdventureoSci-Fi and FantasyoSportsoRomance and DramaoOthers.By Business ModeloChildren and Kids (Aged below 10 years)oTeenagers (Aged between 10 to 16 years)oAdults (Aged above 16 years).By GenderoMaleoFemale.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Akita Publishing Co., Ltd..Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd..Bungeishunj Ltd..GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC..Hitotsubashi Group.Houbunsha Co., Ltd..Kadokawa Corporation.Kodansha Ltd..Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd.Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc..Shogakukan Inc.Explore More Reports:.Online Gambling Market:.Global Game Based Learning Market:.Virtual Sports Market:

