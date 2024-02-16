Kanye West Creates Bizarre AI Model Of Wife Bianca Censori

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has cranked up the notch with regard to his bizarre social media antics as he appears to have created a virtual model of wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper uploaded a short video to his Instagram of a virtual model that bears a striking resemblance with his architect wife in a short video clip of the AI designed face opening and closing its mouth, reports co.

He wrote in the caption:“AAAAAAAAAH” as he shared the new creation with his 19.5 million followers.

As per co, fans have commented on the upload as they question the reasons behind the quirky post, as one wrote: "What is this kanye". Another added: "Kanye wtf you are doing." A third shared: "What does this mean Kanye West?"

Some followers pointed out that the doll-like model looks similar to a sex doll, as one fan commented: "Bianca identifying as a sex doll." Yet some worried this would be the start of another string of strange posts from him, as one wrote: "Sorry guys he's out of his cage again."

Another wrote: "Bro made a 3D Vision of his wife, yea he in love."

In previous months Kanye has posted images of his wife in various skimpy outfits and styles, sparking concern for Bianca and seeing the rapper accused of "abuse" and "humiliating" her.

