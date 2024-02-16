Gaza Death Toll Reaches 28,775

Gaza, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- The death toll from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip soared to 28,775 Friday with more massacres reported, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces carried out 10 massacres in the last 24 hours in which 112 people were killed and 157 were injured.

