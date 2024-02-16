Seychelles: Vice-President Afif To Attend The African Union Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Ahmed Afif, will be representing the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) to be held from

17th to 18th February 2024 at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The upcoming African Union Statutory Summit meeting is to be held under the AU's 2024 theme“Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.

During the Summit, the Vice-President is expected to present Seychelles' Blue Economy Champion's Report. He will also be attending some equally important side meetings, which will include the Meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) meeting with the President and Executive Secretary of the institution.

The Vice-President will depart the country on Friday 16th February.

