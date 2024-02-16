Azerbaijan Reveals Production Volumes In Local Industrial Zones (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date,
Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones
Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy have
manufactured products worth 12.1 billion manat or $7.1 billion, of
which 3.9 billion manat or $2.3 billion (almost 32.2 percent) have
been exported, said Chairman of IZIA Seymur Adigozalov during a
press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023,
Trend reports.
"Residents in industrial zones produced 3.3 billion manat ($1.9
billion) in 2023, with exports reaching 989 million manat ($581.8
million), a 12.5 percent increase over 2022. During this period,
industrial zones accounted for 18.6 percent of Azerbaijan's non-oil
industry production and 23.6 percent of its exports. Products
created in these zones found markets in over 65 countries,
including Canada, the US, the UAE, China, India, Israel, Spain,
Italy, Austria, England, Brazil, and others," he noted.
To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established
as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures
related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks,
industrial districts and agricultural parks".
