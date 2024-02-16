PACE Resolution On Azerbaijan Fails To Defer To Democratic Values - Türkiye's MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The decision of
the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to
approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation does not
comply with democratic values and contradicts the right to
representation, the statement of Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said,
Trend reports.
"It is apparent that this approach, which involves closing
cooperation and dialogue channels, would not contribute to regional
peace and stability. Türkiye urges PACE to correct this mistake
quickly and focus on peace efforts in the South Caucasus," the
statement of the Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.
Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) did not ratify the credentials of the delegation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on January 24.
To note, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend its
interaction and presence in PACE for an indefinite period against
the background of the existing atmosphere of unbearable racism,
Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.