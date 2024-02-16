Azerbaijan Plans To Establish Agro-Parks Across Regions (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Work is
currently underway to create 24 agro-parks on an area of 66,000
hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan, chairman of the board of the
Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) under the Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov said during a press
conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.
"To date, 22 agro-parks are functioning on an area of 58.600
hectares with construction and installation works underway in two
more agro-parks. 6 agro parks specialize in livestock farming, 6 in
horticulture, 11 in agriculture, and one in sorting, packaging, and
logistics. The total project cost of the agro parks is 1.2 billion
manat. In addition, state support amounting to 147 million manat
has been provided for the establishment or expansion of agro-parks.
At present, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has allocated soft loans worth
131 million manat for the establishment of 14 agro parks, and 18
agro parks, which have been issued documents to stimulate
investment, received benefits of 16.1 million manat," he
emphasized.
To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established
as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures
related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks,
industrial districts and agricultural parks".
