Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Minister Of Justice - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The temporary
performance of position of the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan
has been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan
Azer Jafarov until the appointment of the minister of justice,
Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
