Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park To Start Production Of Electric Buses (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The production
of electric buses in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is set
to be realized in the near future, said Chairman of Economic Zones
Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur
Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of
activity for 2023, T rend reports.
"IZIA is successfully executing green energy transformation
projects that are compatible with Azerbaijan's socioeconomic
development goal for 2022-2026. The goal is to fully meet Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park's electricity needs with alternative
energy sources. Future projects include developing a project for
electric bus production in the same industrial park, helping to
better carbon dioxide emission management in the country.
Additionally, it will support the transfer of alternative energy
technologies to the country. This objective is set to be achieved
in other industrial zones, particularly in the industrial parks
operating in Karabakh, in the future," he noted.
To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established
as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures
related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks,
industrial districts and agricultural parks".
