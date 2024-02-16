               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Dies In Prison


2/16/2024 7:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, Trend reports.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where Navalny was imprisoned, the convict began feeling unwell after a walk, quickly losing consciousness.

"The institution's medical staff arrived promptly, and an ambulance team was called. Despite all the necessary resuscitation efforts, no positive results were achieved. Emergency medical service doctors confirmed the convict's passing. The exact causes of death are currently being investigated," the statement reads.

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search