Russian Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Dies In Prison

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Russian
opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, Trend reports.
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service of the
Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where Navalny was imprisoned, the
convict began feeling unwell after a walk, quickly losing
consciousness.
"The institution's medical staff arrived promptly, and an
ambulance team was called. Despite all the necessary resuscitation
efforts, no positive results were achieved. Emergency medical
service doctors confirmed the convict's passing. The exact causes
of death are currently being investigated," the statement
reads.
