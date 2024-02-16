               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Chairman Of State Committee For Work With Religious Associations - Decree


2/16/2024 7:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Prior to the appointment of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, the temporary fulfillment of this position is entrusted to First Deputy Chairman of the Committee Sayyad Salahli, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

