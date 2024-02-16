Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Chairman Of State Committee For Work With Religious Associations - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Prior to the
appointment of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for
Work with Religious Associations, the temporary fulfillment of this
position is entrusted to First Deputy Chairman of the Committee
Sayyad Salahli, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.