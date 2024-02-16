Green Energy Pops In Co-Op Talks Between Turkmenistan And UNECE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)
discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy,
Trend reports.
According to an official source, these prospects were discussed
during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and Director of the Sustainable
Energy Division of the UNECE, Dario Liguti, who arrived in
Ashgabat.
During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the fields of
green energy, sustainable energy, and reduction of methane
emissions were discussed, as were the results of the 'Straight
Talk': Synergy between Renewable Energy Sources and Natural Gas in
Turkmenistan meeting held in Ashgabat the day before.
The Deputy Minister noted the participation of the Turkmen side,
led by the President of Turkmenistan, at the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28)
in Dubai and Turkmenistan's commitment to solving global problems
by joining the Global Methane Pledge.
In this context, the parties touched upon the upcoming Global
Methane Forum to be held in Geneva in March 2024, as well as the
holding of a round table within the framework of the forum to
discuss measures to reduce methane emissions in Central Asia.
During the conversation, issues of interaction in terms of UNECE
expert support in the field of solar and wind energy, as well as
the development and implementation of advanced energy storage and
transmission technologies, were also discussed.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively directing efforts towards
the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar
energy, while the country is striving to diversify its energy base
and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon resources, encouraging
investments in the wind and solar energy sectors.
These efforts not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions but also contribute to strengthening energy security and
sustainable development in the region.
