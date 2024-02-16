Azerbaijan's Patriotic Youth Guarantees New Achievements - Colonel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Youth policy
pursued by President Ilham Aliyev gives grounds to say that
patriotic youth formed in Azerbaijan is a guarantor of new
victories, Deputy Chairman of the Organization of War, Labor and
Armed Forces Veterans, Colonel Jalil Khalilov told Trend .
He noted that the upbringing of youth in the spirit of
national-spiritual values is an important component of the ideas of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
"Azerbaijani youth's commitment to national-spiritual values,
and high patriotism shown in the 44-day II Karabakh War was met
with great admiration all over the world. The II Karabakh War,
along with the strength of our army, revealed in all its greatness
the patriotic spirit of our people, and their love for the
Motherland. Our youth lined up in long lines in front of the
recruiting stations to liberate their native lands from occupation.
At the same time, there was widespread desertion in the Armenian
army. During the war, more than twelve thousand Armenian servicemen
deserted their combat positions," Jalilov said.
He emphasized that the President of the Azerbaijan Republic
Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly talked about the heroism of Azerbaijani
youth in the II Karabakh War, stressing that this heroism is
conditioned by adherence to national-spiritual values.
Jalilov emphasized the importance of contributing to the youth
policy of the state, contributing to the process of educating the
young generation in the spirit of national values.
"The Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
regularly works with young people, organizes meetings, and takes
consistent steps to further enrich the worldview of young people.
Nowadays, there are hundreds of young veterans who participated in
the II Karabakh War in the ranks of our Organization, and who play
an important role in the activities of the Organization. We also
hold a series of meetings called 'Meeting of Generations', during
which, among other issues, we talk about the importance of youth
policy of our state from the point of view of today and tomorrow,"
the colonel stressed.
In addition, according to him, this year the Organization of
War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans plans to hold several events
related to youth at the all-republican level.
"These events will cover various regions of our country,"
Khalilov added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.